3754 MILLPOND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Backs to common ground & Golf course! New Carpet! This immaculate home is perfectly situated on a private cul-de-sac lot. This home enjoys an expansive view of the golf course, right outside its back door. Side loaded garage, Custom Deck, Very Private Yard. The spacious breakfast room sits just off the family room, which is wide open to the gourmet kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the entire main level, stairs and upper level hallway. The bay windows in the dining room, living room, family room, and sitting room add lots of natural light. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, both a main level living room and family room, and Fully Finished basement. Upstairs, four bedrooms and two full baths, including an enormous master suite with huge walk-in closet and stylish master bath. Cathedral/Vaulted Ceilings Living room & Master Bedroom. Large rec room, a game room, a hobby room and full bath. This would be a very pleasant suite for your guests or au pair. This section of the community of Century Oak is small and has a private feel, set a little apart from the bulk of the community but enjoying all the wonderful Century Oak amenities such as the pools and clubhouse. This luxury lifestyle at this price point is hard to find! Franklin Mid School and Navy Elementary! Community pool, tennis courts, pond, and community center are included in rental fee. Conveniently located directly off the Fairfax County Parkway, this home is just 1.5 miles from the I-66 and multiple shopping venues.