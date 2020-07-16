All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 3754 MILLPOND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
3754 MILLPOND COURT
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

3754 MILLPOND COURT

3754 Millpond Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3754 Millpond Court, Fairfax County, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Backs to common ground & Golf course! New Carpet! This immaculate home is perfectly situated on a private cul-de-sac lot. This home enjoys an expansive view of the golf course, right outside its back door. Side loaded garage, Custom Deck, Very Private Yard. The spacious breakfast room sits just off the family room, which is wide open to the gourmet kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the entire main level, stairs and upper level hallway. The bay windows in the dining room, living room, family room, and sitting room add lots of natural light. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, both a main level living room and family room, and Fully Finished basement. Upstairs, four bedrooms and two full baths, including an enormous master suite with huge walk-in closet and stylish master bath. Cathedral/Vaulted Ceilings Living room & Master Bedroom. Large rec room, a game room, a hobby room and full bath. This would be a very pleasant suite for your guests or au pair. This section of the community of Century Oak is small and has a private feel, set a little apart from the bulk of the community but enjoying all the wonderful Century Oak amenities such as the pools and clubhouse. This luxury lifestyle at this price point is hard to find! Franklin Mid School and Navy Elementary! Community pool, tennis courts, pond, and community center are included in rental fee. Conveniently located directly off the Fairfax County Parkway, this home is just 1.5 miles from the I-66 and multiple shopping venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have any available units?
3754 MILLPOND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have?
Some of 3754 MILLPOND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 MILLPOND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3754 MILLPOND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 MILLPOND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3754 MILLPOND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3754 MILLPOND COURT offers parking.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3754 MILLPOND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3754 MILLPOND COURT has a pool.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have accessible units?
No, 3754 MILLPOND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 MILLPOND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3754 MILLPOND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3754 MILLPOND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University