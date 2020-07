Amenities

Located on a large lot this house features a fenced in backyard with mature trees and a four seasons room to enjoy it all. Updates include a new driveway, new tile in the sunroom and kitchen, granite countertops, and carpet replacement. Clean and crisp, the house has new paint and features hardwood, carpet, and tile floors. Highlights include updated stainless steel appliances, a brick fireplace, bedroom level laundry, and a homey open interior design.