All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE

15551 Smithfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15551 Smithfield Place, Fairfax County, VA 20120

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Almost 1 AC wooded lot in prestigious Virginia Run! Sought after Potomac Model by NV featuring a two story Sun Room and Grand Solarium with wall of windows perfect for entertaining and business banquets. Approximately 6000 sq ft of finished living space. Inviting two story foyer, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, center island, double oven and marble floor. Main level Library with custom built-ins. Family Room offers cathedral ceiling and a wood burning Fire Place. Brand new carpet on 2 upper lvls. Master Suite features a sitting room/loft, Luxurious Master Bath with Jacuzzi and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Additionally the home offers a Princess Suite and a total of four full bathrooms. Community amenities include a club house, outdoor swimming pool and tennis and basket ball courts. Perfect location close to golf, shopping, fine dining and major commuters routs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have any available units?
15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have?
Some of 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE offer parking?
No, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE has a pool.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr
Fairfax County, VA 22309
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University