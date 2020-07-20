15551 SMITHFIELD PLACE

Amenities

Almost 1 AC wooded lot in prestigious Virginia Run! Sought after Potomac Model by NV featuring a two story Sun Room and Grand Solarium with wall of windows perfect for entertaining and business banquets. Approximately 6000 sq ft of finished living space. Inviting two story foyer, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, center island, double oven and marble floor. Main level Library with custom built-ins. Family Room offers cathedral ceiling and a wood burning Fire Place. Brand new carpet on 2 upper lvls. Master Suite features a sitting room/loft, Luxurious Master Bath with Jacuzzi and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Additionally the home offers a Princess Suite and a total of four full bathrooms. Community amenities include a club house, outdoor swimming pool and tennis and basket ball courts. Perfect location close to golf, shopping, fine dining and major commuters routs.