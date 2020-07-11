15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2-story foyer w/ cathedral ceilings, formal living rm and dining rm. Family rm is lined w/ windows, french doors leading to deck. Lots of wood floors. Master features a vaulted ceiling, lg walk-in-closet, upgraded master bath, sep. tub/shower & BONUS ROOM (great office). Kitchen w/ newer 42" cabinets & granite. Rent inc. HOA Fee, amenities and trash. Good credit only (above 680) & no bankruptcies. Fresh paint, super clean. Washer/Dryer provided and Owner in process of purchasing a new fridge. Pets ok with fee. Virginia Run amenities (HOA) included in rent.