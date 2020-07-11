All apartments in Fairfax County
15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:41 PM

15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT

15169 Stratton Major Court · No Longer Available
Location

15169 Stratton Major Court, Fairfax County, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-story foyer w/ cathedral ceilings, formal living rm and dining rm. Family rm is lined w/ windows, french doors leading to deck. Lots of wood floors. Master features a vaulted ceiling, lg walk-in-closet, upgraded master bath, sep. tub/shower & BONUS ROOM (great office). Kitchen w/ newer 42" cabinets & granite. Rent inc. HOA Fee, amenities and trash. Good credit only (above 680) & no bankruptcies. Fresh paint, super clean. Washer/Dryer provided and Owner in process of purchasing a new fridge. Pets ok with fee. Virginia Run amenities (HOA) included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have any available units?
15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have?
Some of 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT offer parking?
No, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have a pool?
No, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15169 STRATTON MAJOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
