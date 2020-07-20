All apartments in Fairfax County
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY

13607 Air and Space Museum Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

13607 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Fairfax County, VA 20171

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
SIMPLY STUNNING PRESENTATION OF THIS LUXURIOUS END UNIT HOME IN DISCOVERY SQUARE. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH A VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT LOCATION, JUST MINS AWAY FROM DULLES AIRPORT, MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have any available units?
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
Is 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
