Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY
13607 Air and Space Museum Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13607 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Fairfax County, VA 20171
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SIMPLY STUNNING PRESENTATION OF THIS LUXURIOUS END UNIT HOME IN DISCOVERY SQUARE. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH A VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT LOCATION, JUST MINS AWAY FROM DULLES AIRPORT, MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have any available units?
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
Is 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13607 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312
Similar Pages
Fairfax County Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Glenmont, MD
Lowes Island, VA
North Kensington, MD
Broadlands, VA
Cascades, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MD
Neabsco, VA
Montclair, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Potomac, MD
Dranesville, VA
Great Falls, VA
Sterling, VA
Sugarland Run, VA
McNair, VA
Brambleton, VA
Belmont, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University