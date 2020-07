12933 STARTERS LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

VACANT, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATE-THREE LEVEL TWO CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE, THREE LEVEL BUMP OUTS. DECK OFF SUN ROOM, MAIN LVL LIVING,FAMILY,DINING,SUNROOM,KITCHEN. VAULTED CEILINGS & DORMER WINDOWS IN UPPER LVL BEDRMS, MASTER BEDRM SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND TUB,UPDATED SHOWER,DOUBLE VANITY, SPACIOUS BASEMENT REC ROOM WITH WALKOUT INTO PATIO,POOLS,BASKETBALL COURT IN SUBDIV. CLOSE TO RT 50, RT 66, FFX COUNTY PKWY,SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS. CHANDELIER IN DINING ROOM WILL BE REPLACED. FRONT DOOR MONITORED. LONG & FOSTER REALTORS ONLINE APPLICATION ONLY.