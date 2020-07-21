12110 METCALF CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous, HUGE home on 1/2+ acre treed lot in desired Fairfax High School Pyramid *4 large BRs, including sitting room in MBR *New Hardwood Floors throughout *Ceiling fans thoughout *Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite counters and mobile island *Eating Space off Kitchen w/walkdown to large Family room w/Gas Fireplace *Large Deck with stairs to large backyard *Finished walkout BSMT w/Full BA *Separate Laundry Room on Main Level *Side entry oversized 2 car garage w/lots of storage space *Huge newly repaved driveway *Beautifully landscaped lot w/Sprinkler system *Beautiful Private and Treed Neighborhood with easy access to Fairfax County Pkwy, I-66, Lee Hwy and Braddock Rd *Close to CostCo, Wegman~s and Fair Oaks Mall/Fair Lakes Shopping