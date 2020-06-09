4651 CARISBROOKE LANE

Amenities

A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace. Head over to the spacious eat in kitchen where you will find an island--perfect to entertain and deck off the dining room. Make your way to the second floor where you will find 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry area. The lower level of this home offers an additional room which could be used as an office space, guest bedroom or playroom. This home has an attached 2-car garage, open parking on the rear of the home and guest parking. The Fair Chase community offers a variety of amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools and a tot lot. The Fair Chase's convenient location provides renters with access to several shopping centers, restaurants. Don't miss this great opportunity to call this place your home! Call Listing Agent (Pia) for more information.