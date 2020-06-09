All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:26 AM

4651 CARISBROOKE LANE

4651 Carisbrooke Lane · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace. Head over to the spacious eat in kitchen where you will find an island--perfect to entertain and deck off the dining room. Make your way to the second floor where you will find 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry area. The lower level of this home offers an additional room which could be used as an office space, guest bedroom or playroom. This home has an attached 2-car garage, open parking on the rear of the home and guest parking. The Fair Chase community offers a variety of amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools and a tot lot. The Fair Chase's convenient location provides renters with access to several shopping centers, restaurants. Don't miss this great opportunity to call this place your home! Call Listing Agent (Pia) for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have any available units?
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE has a unit available for $2,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have?
Some of 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE does offer parking.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE has a pool.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4651 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
