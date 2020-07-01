All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

4639 BATTENBURG LANE

4639 Battenburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Battenburg Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained over 2200 Sqft 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage Upper Level Luxurious Condo Townhouse with Lots of Natural Light . This Beautiful Condo is available for renting in heart of Fairfax. Main Level Features: Open Spacious Kitchen , Breakfast Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Family Room, Carpeted Separate Living Room and Dining Room. Upper Level Features: Good Size 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bath, Walk In Closets, Laundry. Beautiful Views. Enjoy Community Features: Pool, Gym, Playground. Repair Deductible $75. Minutes to Fair Lakes Shopping Center,Fair Oaks Mall. Minutes to I66 ,Rt.50, Lee Hwy, Fairfax County Pkwy. **PETS ALLOWED on Case By Case Basis.** ** Close to Vienna Metro.** Available NOW !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have any available units?
4639 BATTENBURG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have?
Some of 4639 BATTENBURG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 BATTENBURG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4639 BATTENBURG LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 BATTENBURG LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE offers parking.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE has a pool.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have accessible units?
No, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 BATTENBURG LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 BATTENBURG LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

