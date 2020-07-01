4639 BATTENBURG LANE

Amenities
Well maintained over 2200 Sqft 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage Upper Level Luxurious Condo Townhouse with Lots of Natural Light . This Beautiful Condo is available for renting in heart of Fairfax. Main Level Features: Open Spacious Kitchen , Breakfast Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Family Room, Carpeted Separate Living Room and Dining Room. Upper Level Features: Good Size 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bath, Walk In Closets, Laundry. Beautiful Views. Enjoy Community Features: Pool, Gym, Playground. Repair Deductible $75. Minutes to Fair Lakes Shopping Center,Fair Oaks Mall. Minutes to I66 ,Rt.50, Lee Hwy, Fairfax County Pkwy. **PETS ALLOWED on Case By Case Basis.** ** Close to Vienna Metro.** Available NOW !!!!