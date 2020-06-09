All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4604 CARISBROOKE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 CARISBROOKE LANE

4604 Carisbrooke Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4604 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PERFECT FAIRFAX LIVING CONVINIENCE LOCATION. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ONLY, ABSULTE NO PET, NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have any available units?
4604 CARISBROOKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4604 CARISBROOKE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE offer parking?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have a pool?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4604 CARISBROOKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia