4597 BARRINGER PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

NOT AVAILABLE TILL NOVEMBER 1st: Wonderful 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse. 3 levels of bump-outs provide expanded rec room, home office on main floor & expanded master suite. Kitchen features open views, some stainless steel appl and wood floor. Wood on all Main Level.Close to Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Costco, dining, I-66, routes 50, 29 & 28. Move in condition. Tenant Occupied. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. To apply, application fee is $39.99 - and you can apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/821637