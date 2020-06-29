All apartments in Fair Oaks
4597 BARRINGER PLACE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

4597 BARRINGER PLACE

4597 Barringer Place · No Longer Available
Location

4597 Barringer Place, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NOT AVAILABLE TILL NOVEMBER 1st: Wonderful 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse. 3 levels of bump-outs provide expanded rec room, home office on main floor & expanded master suite. Kitchen features open views, some stainless steel appl and wood floor. Wood on all Main Level.Close to Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Costco, dining, I-66, routes 50, 29 & 28. Move in condition. Tenant Occupied. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. To apply, application fee is $39.99 - and you can apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/821637

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have any available units?
4597 BARRINGER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have?
Some of 4597 BARRINGER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4597 BARRINGER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4597 BARRINGER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4597 BARRINGER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE offers parking.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE has a pool.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4597 BARRINGER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4597 BARRINGER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
