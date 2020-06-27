4455 MONMOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Brick Front End Unit Townhome w/3 Level Bump-Out in Fair Chase. Freshly Painted. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Backsplash, SS Appliances and Breakfast Room. Huge Master Bedroom w/Walk In Closet and Private Bath w/Separate Tub and Shower. Bedroom Level Laundry Room, Hardwoods on Main and Bedroom Levels. Main Level Office. Rec Room w/Gas FP, Full Bath and Bonus Area in Lower Level. Large Deck off Kitchen Backing to Trees. Fully Fenced Yard. Zoned HVAC. 2-Car Garage. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. Community Pool, Clubhouse and Tot Lots. Pets Case-by-Case. No Smokers. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.