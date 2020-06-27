All apartments in Fair Oaks
4455 MONMOUTH STREET

4455 Monmouth St · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Monmouth St, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Brick Front End Unit Townhome w/3 Level Bump-Out in Fair Chase. Freshly Painted. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Backsplash, SS Appliances and Breakfast Room. Huge Master Bedroom w/Walk In Closet and Private Bath w/Separate Tub and Shower. Bedroom Level Laundry Room, Hardwoods on Main and Bedroom Levels. Main Level Office. Rec Room w/Gas FP, Full Bath and Bonus Area in Lower Level. Large Deck off Kitchen Backing to Trees. Fully Fenced Yard. Zoned HVAC. 2-Car Garage. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. Community Pool, Clubhouse and Tot Lots. Pets Case-by-Case. No Smokers. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have any available units?
4455 MONMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 4455 MONMOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 MONMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4455 MONMOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 MONMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET has a pool.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4455 MONMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4455 MONMOUTH STREET has units with air conditioning.
