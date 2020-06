Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous Brick Tri-level Townhome boasting wood flooring throughout main level along with a large gourmet kitchen w/island and eat in space, french doors to privately fenced patio, main level laundry room, 2nd level family room with fireplace and master bedroom with spacious closet, 3rd level with 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and jack/jill luxury full bath offering separate tub and shower with 2 sinks. Fireplace is decorative.