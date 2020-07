Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Very Well Kept 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in a Spectacular Location!!! Close to All Commuting Routes, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Whole Foods. Wood Floors and Ceramic Tiles Throughout. Air Purifier built into the HVAC, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer 1 year new! Community includes a pool, clubroom, gym, and playgrounds! Shows Very Well. Call friendly Agent to schedule your showing!