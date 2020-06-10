4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook. Balcony overlooking wooded park area. HUGE family room. Master suite with w/i closet and luxury bath with sep shower and soaking tub. Pets on a case by case basis. Owner prefers longer term lease & good credit. (NO MULTIPLE ROOMATES w/ COSIGNER.) Application on LongandFoster. com