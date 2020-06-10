All apartments in Fair Oaks
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN

4350 Thomas Brigade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4350 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook. Balcony overlooking wooded park area. HUGE family room. Master suite with w/i closet and luxury bath with sep shower and soaking tub. Pets on a case by case basis. Owner prefers longer term lease & good credit. (NO MULTIPLE ROOMATES w/ COSIGNER.) Application on LongandFoster. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have any available units?
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have?
Some of 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN is pet friendly.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN offer parking?
Yes, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN does offer parking.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have a pool?
No, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN does not have a pool.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have accessible units?
No, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
