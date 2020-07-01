4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 3 Finished Level Townhome. 3 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/ Dryer. Gas Heat/Water. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Great Location minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping, Restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, Rte 66 and More! 1 Assigned Parking Space but Additional Parking Spaces are Available (Look for Unmarked Spaces). Fairfax High School pyramid. $45 Application Fee per Applicant. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking inside Home. Available for Quick Move-in! *Please See Attached Document in Bright Forms - Buyer/Agent Questionnaire for Corona Virus*