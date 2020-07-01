4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE

Amenities
Wonderful 3 Finished Level Townhome. 3 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/ Dryer. Gas Heat/Water. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Great Location minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping, Restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, Rte 66 and More! 1 Assigned Parking Space but Additional Parking Spaces are Available (Look for Unmarked Spaces). Fairfax High School pyramid. $45 Application Fee per Applicant. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking inside Home. Available for Quick Move-in! *Please See Attached Document in Bright Forms - Buyer/Agent Questionnaire for Corona Virus*