Fair Oaks, VA
4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE

4348 Sutler Hill Square · No Longer Available
Location

4348 Sutler Hill Square, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful 3 Finished Level Townhome. 3 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/ Dryer. Gas Heat/Water. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Great Location minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping, Restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, Rte 66 and More! 1 Assigned Parking Space but Additional Parking Spaces are Available (Look for Unmarked Spaces). Fairfax High School pyramid. $45 Application Fee per Applicant. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking inside Home. Available for Quick Move-in! *Please See Attached Document in Bright Forms - Buyer/Agent Questionnaire for Corona Virus*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have any available units?
4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have?
Some of 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4348 SUTLER HILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

