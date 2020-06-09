4310 CANNON RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool lobby media room tennis court

Available Immediately!Excellent Condition, Gorgeous 2BR/2BA with a DEN!!! 9Ft CeilingsLocated in Fair Oaks/Fair Lakes Area.Totally Secure Building offers Maximum Safety and Privacy.This Low-Rise Controlled Access Building offers an ELEVATOR with a beautiful lobby with seating. The community has a Pool, Tennis Courts and Work-out Room Available. Unit and all Entrances, Hallways and Elevators are Accessible for Person With Disabilities Assigned ParkingUpper (3rd Floor) CORNER Unit w/ASSIGNED PARKING2 Large Bedrooms - each with WALK-IN closets Custom Plantation Blinds2 FULL BATHS with new vanities and ceramic tile floorsLarge laundry room w/FULL-SIZED washer and dryer w/stainless tub - AND additional storageSeparate PantryStainless steel appliances with built-in microwave and dishwasherQuartz CountertopGAS cooking, heating and hot waterHardwood throughout - including kitchen and foyerFrench door off of living room to DEN/STUDYLarge, private balcony offers both sun and shadeLarge Master Bedroom with an en suite bathroomLarge Custom Designed Walk-in ClosetTop/Down Bottom/Up Black-Our Blinds in Master BedroomGas FireplaceCustom Paint | Chair railing and crown moulding This community is walking distance to five shopping centers, numerous restaurants, two separate movie theaters and conveniently located .5 miles from Rte. 50 and Fairfax County Parkway.Minutes to 66 / Nutley Metro Station and 495Less than 1 Mile from Fairfax County Government CenterLess than 10 Minutes to Tyson~s Corner and Reston Town CenterMinutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, numerous retailers including: Costco, BJ's, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Marshall~s, Home Goods, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Safeway and Giant!Many area restaurants include: Ruth Chris, Cheesecake Factory, PF Changs, Texas de Brazil, Coastal Flats, Morton's, Bonefish and many more. Adjacent to Parks, Walking Trails,