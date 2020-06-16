All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

4300 Thomas Brigade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Thomas Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and lovely end unit 2 car garage town home in desirable Cedar Lakes Community* Hardwood floors on Main and Upper level* Kitchen with granite countertops open to dining room with a beautiful California built-in cabinets and shelves for ample storage* Spacious master bedroom and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower* Perfect Commuter Location: I-66,Fairfax County PKWY and Route 28. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, Wegmans, Whole Foods and many choices of restaurants within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have any available units?
4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have?
Some of 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers parking.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have a pool?
No, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
