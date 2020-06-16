4300 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

Amenities

Spacious and lovely end unit 2 car garage town home in desirable Cedar Lakes Community* Hardwood floors on Main and Upper level* Kitchen with granite countertops open to dining room with a beautiful California built-in cabinets and shelves for ample storage* Spacious master bedroom and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower* Perfect Commuter Location: I-66,Fairfax County PKWY and Route 28. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, Wegmans, Whole Foods and many choices of restaurants within minutes.