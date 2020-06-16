4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Remodeled 3-level townhouse with hardwood floors throughout, full-sized washer & dryer, walk-out from the kitchen to the patio, eat-in kitchen, alarm system (as-is). Great central Fairfax County location close to Fairfax Towne Center shopping, Fairfax Corner, Costco, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax County Government Center, Dulles International Airport, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and more. Immediate availability. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed on the property. Alarm and ice-make are "as-is". 12-month minimum term.