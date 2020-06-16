All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE

4289 Wheeled Caisson Square · No Longer Available
Location

4289 Wheeled Caisson Square, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Remodeled 3-level townhouse with hardwood floors throughout, full-sized washer & dryer, walk-out from the kitchen to the patio, eat-in kitchen, alarm system (as-is). Great central Fairfax County location close to Fairfax Towne Center shopping, Fairfax Corner, Costco, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax County Government Center, Dulles International Airport, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and more. Immediate availability. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed on the property. Alarm and ice-make are "as-is". 12-month minimum term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have any available units?
4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have?
Some of 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4289 WHEELED CAISSON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
