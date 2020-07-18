4284 PARK GREEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

SPACIOUS, LIGHT-FILLED & PRISTINE GARAGE TOWNHOME! THREE expansive levels. Hardwood floors, new carpet and in impecable condition! Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into the generous sized foyer. The entry level features a large family room, with gas fireplace, and opens into a den/exercise room. There is access to the fenced rear yard from this level. A full bath and laundry are located off the family room. On the mid level you will find a GOURMET kitchen with double ovens, center island & gas cooktop! An open kitchen/family room/breakfast area provides the perfect space for gathering. The breakfast/sun room exits to the deck. Light streams through the windows in the open living/dining area. The upper level offers a spacious and private master retreat with TWO walk-in closets and sitting area. Luxury master bath includes double sinks, large soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional bedooms on upper level and hall bath with double sinks. Attentive landlords keep this home in impeccable condition!!Fabulous location - across from the Fairfax Wegman's, near Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall & more!