Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC GARAGE LUXURY TOWNHOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! REAR EXTENSIONS ON ALL 3 LEVELS. GROUND LVL ENTRY TO REC RM + DEN + FRENCH DOORS TO FENCED PATIO BKYRD + FULL BATH, COULD BE USED AS 3RD BDRM SUITE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT HSE. 2 MBR SUITES UPSTAIRS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ADJOINING FAM RM w/FRPL AND SUNROOM/DINING RM TO DECK. FRESHLY PAINTED. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WEGMANS ACROSS THE STREET AND LOTS OF SHOPPING & MORE NEARBY!