Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Light and bright 2 bedroom townhouse, open main level with windows on 3 sides, deck in back. Trees make deck private; patio off family room on first level. Hardwoods in foyer and on main level, like-new carpet in other areas. Each bedroom with en-suite bath; master has dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Kitchen S/S appliances. Wired for ADT. Walk to Wegmans, close to Fairfax Corner.