4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

End unit town home available immediately for rent. Fantastic location! You couldn't ask for a better home. This end unit town home has been painted, new floors installed and more! 3 bedrooms including a full 5 piece bathroom in the master and a walk in closet. Lower level is spacious with access to garage and sliding door to back patio. Main level floor plan is open and features wood floors, formal dining, sun room and deck. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more! Close to Fairfax Corner, Wegmans and much much more! This home is a must see!