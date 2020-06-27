All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR

4144 Fairfax Center Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Fairfax Center Creek Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit town home available immediately for rent. Fantastic location! You couldn't ask for a better home. This end unit town home has been painted, new floors installed and more! 3 bedrooms including a full 5 piece bathroom in the master and a walk in closet. Lower level is spacious with access to garage and sliding door to back patio. Main level floor plan is open and features wood floors, formal dining, sun room and deck. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more! Close to Fairfax Corner, Wegmans and much much more! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have any available units?
4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have?
Some of 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
