Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick front 2 Car Garage Townhome 3BR, 2 Full& 2 Half BA in sought after Fairfax location. 2 story foyer with Palladian window. Hardwood flr on Main Lvl. Kitchen w/ granite counters, leads to a huge deck! UL carpeted BRs. Walkout LL w/ RecRm featuring gas fireplace and w/out to patio. Minutes to Rt. 66, Rt 50 & Rt 29. Great shopping & restaurants.Walking Distance to Wegmans! Please note that the home has been painted with neutral colors.