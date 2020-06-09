All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE

4114 Brookgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Brookgreen Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Renovated 3 level town home with lots of sunlight throughout the day. Brand new carpet, Brand new paint throughout, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a large closets. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open kitchen with large island, 42" cherrywood cabinets. Big private deck. Walkout basement with a fireplace lots of recessed lights. Spacious 2-car garage with lots of guest parking. Completely painted throughout with brand new carpets in the basement and upstairs. Great location with a short drive to Fairfax Lakes, Fairfax Corner, route 66, 50 and the FFX County Parkway. A short drive to Fairfax Corner, 66 and 15 mins from the Vienna Metro and 20 mins to DC. A MUST SEE HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have any available units?
4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
