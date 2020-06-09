4114 BROOKGREEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Renovated 3 level town home with lots of sunlight throughout the day. Brand new carpet, Brand new paint throughout, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a large closets. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open kitchen with large island, 42" cherrywood cabinets. Big private deck. Walkout basement with a fireplace lots of recessed lights. Spacious 2-car garage with lots of guest parking. Completely painted throughout with brand new carpets in the basement and upstairs. Great location with a short drive to Fairfax Lakes, Fairfax Corner, route 66, 50 and the FFX County Parkway. A short drive to Fairfax Corner, 66 and 15 mins from the Vienna Metro and 20 mins to DC. A MUST SEE HOME!