4040 HEATHERSTONE CT

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Available Immediately, Vacant. Brickfront 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Level Bumpout, Bay Window, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths, 2 Storey Entry Foyer, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Cathedral Ceiling, Gourmet Island Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter, Deck, Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 Walk in Closets, Basement with full bath and walk out to patio, fenced backyard. Close to Rt.66 exit, Lee Hwy, Rt.50. Subdivision has Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, Tot lots/playground. Close to Shopping -Grocery, Restaurants. Online application only thru Long & Foster website.