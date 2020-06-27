All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4040 HEATHERSTONE CT
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

4040 HEATHERSTONE CT

4040 Heatherstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4040 Heatherstone Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Available Immediately, Vacant. Brickfront 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Level Bumpout, Bay Window, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths, 2 Storey Entry Foyer, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Cathedral Ceiling, Gourmet Island Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter, Deck, Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 Walk in Closets, Basement with full bath and walk out to patio, fenced backyard. Close to Rt.66 exit, Lee Hwy, Rt.50. Subdivision has Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, Tot lots/playground. Close to Shopping -Grocery, Restaurants. Online application only thru Long & Foster website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have any available units?
4040 HEATHERSTONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have?
Some of 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4040 HEATHERSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have a pool?
Yes, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT has a pool.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4040 HEATHERSTONE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia