Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:57 AM

4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL

4038 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4038 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brick-front garage townhome available for rent in the heart of Fairfax. This beautiful home includes front and rear bump-out features up to the 3rd level for spacious living. The kitchen is well-equipped with an island cook-top, wall oven, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage. Upper level features two bedrooms with shared bath and master suite with a luxurious bathroom; soaking tub and tile shower. This is a well-maintained home in pristine condition that is in a centralized location. The property is half-mile walk to Wegmans, 1 mile to Fairfax Corner, H-Mart, Walmart, Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Government Center. Convenient from Centreville, Gainesville, and Chantilly. Easy access to route 50, route 29, I-66 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Community amenities include outdoor pool, walking paths, ponds, and trash/snow removal. Woodson High, Frost Middle, and Fairfax Villa Elementary. Property is currently occupied with tenant leaving the property in on July 13th. The property will be available for showing and occupancy beginning on July 15th. Interested parties must submit an application via Zillow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have any available units?
4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have?
Some of 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL has a pool.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
