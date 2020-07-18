4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL

Amenities

Brick-front garage townhome available for rent in the heart of Fairfax. This beautiful home includes front and rear bump-out features up to the 3rd level for spacious living. The kitchen is well-equipped with an island cook-top, wall oven, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage. Upper level features two bedrooms with shared bath and master suite with a luxurious bathroom; soaking tub and tile shower. This is a well-maintained home in pristine condition that is in a centralized location. The property is half-mile walk to Wegmans, 1 mile to Fairfax Corner, H-Mart, Walmart, Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Government Center. Convenient from Centreville, Gainesville, and Chantilly. Easy access to route 50, route 29, I-66 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Community amenities include outdoor pool, walking paths, ponds, and trash/snow removal. Woodson High, Frost Middle, and Fairfax Villa Elementary. Property is currently occupied with tenant leaving the property in on July 13th. The property will be available for showing and occupancy beginning on July 15th. Interested parties must submit an application via Zillow.