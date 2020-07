Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST*WELL MAINTAINED 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH A ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE*MINUTES TO FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, INOVA HOSPITAL, SHOPS & MORE*HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FOYER, DINING RM AND KITCHEN*EAT-IN KITCHEN OVERLOOKS LIVING ROOM AND OFFERS GRANITE COUNTERS & RAISED PANEL CABINETS*LIVING ROOM BOASTS BUILT-IN BOOKCASES,WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND WALK-OUT TO REAR*LARGE 21X18 WOOD DECK*HOME BACKS TO TREES*PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CURRENT TENANT - TENANT IN PROCESS OF PACKING UP