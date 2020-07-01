3838 inverness road

Amenities

WOW Townhome at Penderbrook/Fairfax area - Property Id: 255316



Sunny, bright 3BR townhome located in the award winning golf course community of Penderbrook. This home backs to open common area with gorgeous ornamental trees, and a well groomed lawn. The basement rec room walks out to a completely fenced in yard with a gate to the common area. Some notable features include granite counters, an updated master bathroom, lots of extra storage space in the garage and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Residents get free use of the huge 25 meter pool (in season), tennis and basketball courts, very impressive fitness center. additional benefits are snow and trash removal. Close to Fair Oaks and Fair Lakes shopping as well as Fairfax Corner. Also nearby are Wegman's, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, COSTCO, BJs and many convenient fine dining establishments. Located near Dulles airport, Reston Town Center and public transportation.



Excellent schools: Waples Mill El, Franklin Middle and Oakton High



Available Immediately. Ready for you to move in!!

No Dogs Allowed



