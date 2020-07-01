All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3838 inverness road

3838 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW Townhome at Penderbrook/Fairfax area - Property Id: 255316

Sunny, bright 3BR townhome located in the award winning golf course community of Penderbrook. This home backs to open common area with gorgeous ornamental trees, and a well groomed lawn. The basement rec room walks out to a completely fenced in yard with a gate to the common area. Some notable features include granite counters, an updated master bathroom, lots of extra storage space in the garage and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Residents get free use of the huge 25 meter pool (in season), tennis and basketball courts, very impressive fitness center. additional benefits are snow and trash removal. Close to Fair Oaks and Fair Lakes shopping as well as Fairfax Corner. Also nearby are Wegman's, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, COSTCO, BJs and many convenient fine dining establishments. Located near Dulles airport, Reston Town Center and public transportation.

Excellent schools: Waples Mill El, Franklin Middle and Oakton High

Available Immediately. Ready for you to move in!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255316
Property Id 255316

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5682157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 inverness road have any available units?
3838 inverness road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3838 inverness road have?
Some of 3838 inverness road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 inverness road currently offering any rent specials?
3838 inverness road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 inverness road pet-friendly?
No, 3838 inverness road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3838 inverness road offer parking?
Yes, 3838 inverness road offers parking.
Does 3838 inverness road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 inverness road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 inverness road have a pool?
Yes, 3838 inverness road has a pool.
Does 3838 inverness road have accessible units?
No, 3838 inverness road does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 inverness road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 inverness road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 inverness road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 inverness road does not have units with air conditioning.

