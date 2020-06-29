All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE

12543 Alder Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12543 Alder Woods Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhouse with Once a month Maid Service plus a lower level Den in sought after Fair Woods. Gorgeous home with Brazilian cherry hardwood, floors, cozy fireplace, open layout, tons of storage. Gourmet eat-in chef's kitchen with granite counters, marble floors, gas stove, and extended cabinets. Amazing patio and over sized deck with mature trees for incredible privacy. Front load washer and gas dryer, 2 full and 2 half beautiful bathrooms with granite counters and marble floors. FIOS ready, finished attic with flooring for storage. 2 Outdoor parking spaces and school bus stop right in front of the property. Schedule your showing today and come take a look at this Dream Home! The owners have just moved out and the unit has never been occupied by a tenant. Conveniently located off of Rt. 50 and 66....Hurry won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
