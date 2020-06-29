12543 ALDER WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhouse with Once a month Maid Service plus a lower level Den in sought after Fair Woods. Gorgeous home with Brazilian cherry hardwood, floors, cozy fireplace, open layout, tons of storage. Gourmet eat-in chef's kitchen with granite counters, marble floors, gas stove, and extended cabinets. Amazing patio and over sized deck with mature trees for incredible privacy. Front load washer and gas dryer, 2 full and 2 half beautiful bathrooms with granite counters and marble floors. FIOS ready, finished attic with flooring for storage. 2 Outdoor parking spaces and school bus stop right in front of the property. Schedule your showing today and come take a look at this Dream Home! The owners have just moved out and the unit has never been occupied by a tenant. Conveniently located off of Rt. 50 and 66....Hurry won't last!