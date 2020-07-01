12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Town Home Ready for New Tenants - Bright & Beautiful with 3 finished levels and a 2 car garage. This home boasts Hardwood Floors, Spacious and Bright Living/Dining area, an Eat-in Kitchen with Updated Appliances and a deck. The Sizable Master Bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and Master Bath with Sep Jetted Tub & Shower! The Full Walk-out Level Basement w/ fireplace makes this home even more desirable! Excellent location close to Fair Oaks Mall, Wegman's, Fairfax Corner & Much more! Ready for Immediate Occupancy!