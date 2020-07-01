All apartments in Fair Oaks
12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE

12233 Stockton Tees Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12233 Stockton Tees Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Town Home Ready for New Tenants - Bright & Beautiful with 3 finished levels and a 2 car garage. This home boasts Hardwood Floors, Spacious and Bright Living/Dining area, an Eat-in Kitchen with Updated Appliances and a deck. The Sizable Master Bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and Master Bath with Sep Jetted Tub & Shower! The Full Walk-out Level Basement w/ fireplace makes this home even more desirable! Excellent location close to Fair Oaks Mall, Wegman's, Fairfax Corner & Much more! Ready for Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have any available units?
12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have?
Some of 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE offers parking.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have a pool?
No, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have accessible units?
No, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12233 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

