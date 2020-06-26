All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

12158 PENDERVIEW LANE

12158 Penderview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12158 Penderview Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
tennis court
Ground floor unit privately located in Penderbrook Square! Everything is new! New laminateflooring, windows, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer and carpet. Fresh coat of paint.Refinished bath tubs. C orian countertops in the kitchen. Move in ready! Release some energy onthe basketball and tennis courts, visit the fitness center, or become a member at the local golfcourse. Lots to do! Many dining, shopping, and entertainment options in the area. Walkingdistance to public transportation. Easy access to Rt 50 and I-66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have any available units?
12158 PENDERVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have?
Some of 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12158 PENDERVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have a pool?
No, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12158 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
