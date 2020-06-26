12158 PENDERVIEW LANE

Amenities

Ground floor unit privately located in Penderbrook Square! Everything is new! New laminateflooring, windows, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer and carpet. Fresh coat of paint.Refinished bath tubs. C orian countertops in the kitchen. Move in ready! Release some energy onthe basketball and tennis courts, visit the fitness center, or become a member at the local golfcourse. Lots to do! Many dining, shopping, and entertainment options in the area. Walkingdistance to public transportation. Easy access to Rt 50 and I-66.