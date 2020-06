Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location, rare type of condo that has a private garage plus two assigned parking spaces, it's is also an end unit so I have extra garage space and extra storage area as well. The bathrooms are very spacious, walking closets are huge, two people can get dressed at the same time, very large balcony facing the woods, very clean with spotless white carpets