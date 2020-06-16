All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204

12120 Garden Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12120 Garden Ridge Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious condo featuring separate dining and kitchen area. The family room offers plenty of space to spread out! While the rest of the home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 sparkling clean bathroom with attached washer and dryers inside . The home has been meticulously maintained. You will feel right at home in this beautiful condo. The community offers many great amenities such as a fitness center and outdoor pool. it is also close to a jog/walk pathway. The condo is surrounded with numerous shopping/restaurant options such as Wegmans and Fairfax Corner. Commuters will appreciate the proximity to the I-66, Rt 50, Rt.29/28.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have any available units?
12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have?
Some of 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 currently offering any rent specials?
12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 pet-friendly?
No, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 offer parking?
Yes, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 offers parking.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have a pool?
Yes, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 has a pool.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have accessible units?
No, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
