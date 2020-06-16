12120 GARDEN RIDGE LN #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious condo featuring separate dining and kitchen area. The family room offers plenty of space to spread out! While the rest of the home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 sparkling clean bathroom with attached washer and dryers inside . The home has been meticulously maintained. You will feel right at home in this beautiful condo. The community offers many great amenities such as a fitness center and outdoor pool. it is also close to a jog/walk pathway. The condo is surrounded with numerous shopping/restaurant options such as Wegmans and Fairfax Corner. Commuters will appreciate the proximity to the I-66, Rt 50, Rt.29/28.