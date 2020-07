Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

Available for occupancy on August 1st. BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL LOFT STYLE CONDO! Condo features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace and 2 story ceilings. Loft can be used as a third bedroom. The kitchen features granite countertops. Wonderful community amenities: pool, tennis, gym, basketball, etc. FFX connector bus to Vienna METRO! Minutes away from shopping, dining, and more. COMMUTERS DREAM! Available for occupancy August 1st.