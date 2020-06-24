All apartments in Fair Oaks
12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101

12014 Golf Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Condo in great location, near to commuter bus svc/tennis/basketball/pool/golf. Living/dining rm laminate flrs. Freshly cleaned Master & secondary bedroom carpet. Large living room with built-in TV nook; indoor storage closet too. Sliding glass door to treed view. Efficient kitchen has built-in microwave over electric range. Separate dining rm. Generous master bedroom with dual closets; adjoining bath has ceramic floor/tub surround. Secondary bedroom with ample closet space. Full size washer & dryer in separate closet. $55 PROCESS FEE per ADULT. 1 assigned parking space, 1 decal permit; all others must park on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have any available units?
12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have?
Some of 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 currently offering any rent specials?
12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 pet-friendly?
No, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 offer parking?
Yes, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 offers parking.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have a pool?
Yes, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 has a pool.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have accessible units?
No, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
