12014 GOLF RIDGE CT #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Condo in great location, near to commuter bus svc/tennis/basketball/pool/golf. Living/dining rm laminate flrs. Freshly cleaned Master & secondary bedroom carpet. Large living room with built-in TV nook; indoor storage closet too. Sliding glass door to treed view. Efficient kitchen has built-in microwave over electric range. Separate dining rm. Generous master bedroom with dual closets; adjoining bath has ceramic floor/tub surround. Secondary bedroom with ample closet space. Full size washer & dryer in separate closet. $55 PROCESS FEE per ADULT. 1 assigned parking space, 1 decal permit; all others must park on street.