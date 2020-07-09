All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 12 2020

11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11395 Aristotele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11395 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2-Level Unit with a Garage and Private Driveway in Fabulous Fairfax Ridge! Open Concept Living Room opens to Dining Area. Bright and Airy White Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Home Office Nook. New Wood Floors on Main Level. Step out onto the Private Covered Balcony from the Living Room to Enjoy the Courtyard Views. Walk up the Turned Staircase to the Second Floor Featuring 2 Large Bedrooms, each with a Full Bathroom and a Walk-in Closet. The Upper Level has a Convenient Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer. The Community has an Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room and Clubhouse. Outstanding Location 2 miles to the Vienna Metro, Close to I-66, Rt 50, GMU, Commuter DC Express Lots, and Minutes to Wegmans, Fair Oaks, and Fairfax Corner Shopping & Dining. **Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist, 703-899-2746, casey@gusanthony.com for all questions. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

