11395 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 2-Level Unit with a Garage and Private Driveway in Fabulous Fairfax Ridge! Open Concept Living Room opens to Dining Area. Bright and Airy White Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Home Office Nook. New Wood Floors on Main Level. Step out onto the Private Covered Balcony from the Living Room to Enjoy the Courtyard Views. Walk up the Turned Staircase to the Second Floor Featuring 2 Large Bedrooms, each with a Full Bathroom and a Walk-in Closet. The Upper Level has a Convenient Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer. The Community has an Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room and Clubhouse. Outstanding Location 2 miles to the Vienna Metro, Close to I-66, Rt 50, GMU, Commuter DC Express Lots, and Minutes to Wegmans, Fair Oaks, and Fairfax Corner Shopping & Dining. **Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist, 703-899-2746, casey@gusanthony.com for all questions. ***