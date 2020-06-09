11395 Aristotle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f745c806b ---- Ground level 1 bedroom condo available for move in first week of July. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, in unit washer and dryer! Condo community offers access to swimming pool, club house, billiards room, outdoor swimming pool. Conveniently located easy access to Rt 50 and Highway 66. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall and other popular shopping centers! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Assigned Outdoor Parking Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit