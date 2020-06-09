All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

11395 Aristotle Dr

11395 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11395 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f745c806b ---- Ground level 1 bedroom condo available for move in first week of July. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, in unit washer and dryer! Condo community offers access to swimming pool, club house, billiards room, outdoor swimming pool. Conveniently located easy access to Rt 50 and Highway 66. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall and other popular shopping centers! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Assigned Outdoor Parking Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have any available units?
11395 Aristotle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11395 Aristotle Dr have?
Some of 11395 Aristotle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11395 Aristotle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11395 Aristotle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11395 Aristotle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11395 Aristotle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11395 Aristotle Dr offers parking.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11395 Aristotle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11395 Aristotle Dr has a pool.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have accessible units?
No, 11395 Aristotle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11395 Aristotle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11395 Aristotle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11395 Aristotle Dr has units with air conditioning.

