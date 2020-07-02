11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe parking pool internet access media room

Available immediately. Will be freshly painted. Spacious End Unit Condo offering over 1300 square feet of open floorplan. Rarely available 3 bedrooms and two full baths and a large balcony. Kitchen is wide open to the living room and even offers breakfast bar. Community of Fairfax Ridge is convenient to everything--- minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Reston Town Center, Wegmans, Whole Foods... the list goes on. Amenities include a luxurious pool and Clubhouse which includes party space and media room and wifi caf~. Public bus service. Oakton High School pyramid. Parking spaces are 200 & 201 beside the building. Sorry, no pet is allowed.