All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:09 PM

11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309

11353 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11353 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Available immediately. Will be freshly painted. Spacious End Unit Condo offering over 1300 square feet of open floorplan. Rarely available 3 bedrooms and two full baths and a large balcony. Kitchen is wide open to the living room and even offers breakfast bar. Community of Fairfax Ridge is convenient to everything--- minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Reston Town Center, Wegmans, Whole Foods... the list goes on. Amenities include a luxurious pool and Clubhouse which includes party space and media room and wifi caf~. Public bus service. Oakton High School pyramid. Parking spaces are 200 & 201 beside the building. Sorry, no pet is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have any available units?
11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have?
Some of 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 currently offering any rent specials?
11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 pet-friendly?
No, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 offer parking?
Yes, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 offers parking.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have a pool?
Yes, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 has a pool.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have accessible units?
No, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 does not have accessible units.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 8-309 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia