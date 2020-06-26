11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

1 BR/1BA condo located on top floor of building with vaulted great room and gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, stacked washer/dryer in unit, balcony off master, walk-in closet, and a large loft with with a built-in desk area and skylights. One assigned garage parking space is also included. Pets allowed with pet deposit. No smoking. Stair or elevator access to unit. Community amenities include outdoor pool, game room, fitness center, business center (computers, printers, & fax), and sitting room + theater room for small gatherings (available for residents to reserve). Easy access to 66, 50, and 29. Closest metro station: Vienna/Fairfax-GMU. Shopping, food, entertainment close by in Fair Oaks mall, Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Towne Center, and Fairfax City. Also listed for sale at $275,000