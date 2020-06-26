All apartments in Fair Oaks
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11326 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11326 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1 BR/1BA condo located on top floor of building with vaulted great room and gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, stacked washer/dryer in unit, balcony off master, walk-in closet, and a large loft with with a built-in desk area and skylights. One assigned garage parking space is also included. Pets allowed with pet deposit. No smoking. Stair or elevator access to unit. Community amenities include outdoor pool, game room, fitness center, business center (computers, printers, & fax), and sitting room + theater room for small gatherings (available for residents to reserve). Easy access to 66, 50, and 29. Closest metro station: Vienna/Fairfax-GMU. Shopping, food, entertainment close by in Fair Oaks mall, Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Towne Center, and Fairfax City. Also listed for sale at $275,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
