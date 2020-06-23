11318 WESTBROOK MILL LANE

Amenities

Super Location! Phenomenal Penthouse 3 bedrooms and Gorgeous 2 LVL Condo with Separate Den/loft for extra space! Open and bright floor plan has a lot of space for living. Master bedroom w/custom walk-in closet. Fresh and new paint throughout. Very close to Fairfax corner & Wegman. Easy access to GMU and Vienna Metro station. Great access to FFX Pkwy, Rt 50, Rt 66. Great school District in Woodson pyramid. Two parking tickets provided and plenty of parking spaces. This MOVE-IN ready rental home won't last.