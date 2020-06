Amenities

Beautiful waterfront luxury townhome in the heart of Fairfax in A PRIME Location. Enjoy large open floor plan, nine-foot ceilings, and a spectacular view. Grand gourmet kitchen, granite counters, island w/cooktop, and sitting area. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet. All new floors in upper level with new fresh paint and new HVAC. Two car garage. Shopping/restaurants nearby. Major Hwys Shows like model home!