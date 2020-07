Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Town Home Walking Distance to Dulles Town Center! This beautiful town home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. 3 level town home with 1 car garage with additional room for storage. New Carpet, New Paint. Open floor layout with extended rooms that other homes do not have in the neighborhood. Custom shelving in the living room and bedroom closets for additional storage. Spacious guest bedrooms! Available Now!**650 Minimum Credit Score Requuired**