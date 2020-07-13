/
pet friendly apartments
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE
20702 Wood Quay Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2383 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,445
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
