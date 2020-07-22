All apartments in Dulles Town Center
Find more places like 21148 ANGELA SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dulles Town Center, VA
/
21148 ANGELA SQUARE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

21148 ANGELA SQUARE

21148 Angela Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dulles Town Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

21148 Angela Square, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166
Dulles Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3-level 2-car garage townhome and back to tree. Walking distance to Dulles Town Center shopping area. Close to Rt 7, 28 and Toll Rd. Bright, elegant and beautiful design! Light-filled, open and crisp living spaces. The formal dining room offers elegant chair and crown moldings. Stainless appliances and gorgeous light filled breakfast space with gas fireplace. French door leading to large deck! The upper level's master suite includes a deep walk-in closet and a luxury bath with separate shower and soaking tub, separate commode space and a double vanity! Off the lower level Fam/Rec room is the walk out to new brick patio and fully fenced yard. New carpeting on the upper level bedrooms and gorgeous hardwoods throughout complete the package. Owner is real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have any available units?
21148 ANGELA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have?
Some of 21148 ANGELA SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21148 ANGELA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21148 ANGELA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21148 ANGELA SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21148 ANGELA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21148 ANGELA SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr
Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Similar Pages

Dulles Town Center 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDulles Town Center 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dulles Town Center Accessible ApartmentsDulles Town Center Apartments with Gyms
Dulles Town Center Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMiddletown, MDSugarland Run, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VA
Purcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America