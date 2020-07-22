21148 ANGELA SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3-level 2-car garage townhome and back to tree. Walking distance to Dulles Town Center shopping area. Close to Rt 7, 28 and Toll Rd. Bright, elegant and beautiful design! Light-filled, open and crisp living spaces. The formal dining room offers elegant chair and crown moldings. Stainless appliances and gorgeous light filled breakfast space with gas fireplace. French door leading to large deck! The upper level's master suite includes a deep walk-in closet and a luxury bath with separate shower and soaking tub, separate commode space and a double vanity! Off the lower level Fam/Rec room is the walk out to new brick patio and fully fenced yard. New carpeting on the upper level bedrooms and gorgeous hardwoods throughout complete the package. Owner is real estate agent.