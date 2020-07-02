21138 ANGELA SQUARE

Amenities

Available Now. Luxury Town Home Recently Updated. 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, spacious well planned house. Oversized 2-car garage with storage area, shelves and ultra-quiet garage door opener. Private 2-car driveway in the front. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout all 3 levels. Gorgeous, sun-filled high ceilings, wall of windows, huge custom deck, large living room & dining room, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and SS Appliances with door-in-door fridge, ultra quiet dishwasher and convection oven. Ground Lower Level Recreation room with walk out to brick patio, fenced low maintenance back yard. Vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Bidet seats in master bathroom and living room. Window shades in the kitchen area included. All LED lights throughout the house, newly installed HVAC, gas furnace with whole home humidifier, new Water Heater for energy efficiency. Recently installed washer and dryer. Walking distance to Dulles Town Center mall. Easy access to kids activities, entertainment for adults and families in Ashburn, Sterling, Reston and Herndon areas. Exclusive location in quiet beautiful cul-de-sac with plenty of parking space for your guests. Close to route 7 and 28. Minutes to Loudon One, Reston Town Center, Dulles airport. Pool and tennis at Colonnade community. Amenities at Remington apartment complex across the street includes Massage Room, Steam Room & Sauna, an additional Resort Style Swimming Pool, Fitness Center including a Cardio & Weight Room, On-Site Movie Theatre. Highly rated Countryside schools for kids, with a bus stop around the corner. Recently upgraded playground 100 ft from the house.