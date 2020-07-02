All apartments in Dulles Town Center
21138 ANGELA SQUARE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM

21138 ANGELA SQUARE

21138 Angela Square · No Longer Available
Location

21138 Angela Square, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166
Dulles Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
Available Now. Luxury Town Home Recently Updated. 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, spacious well planned house. Oversized 2-car garage with storage area, shelves and ultra-quiet garage door opener. Private 2-car driveway in the front. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout all 3 levels. Gorgeous, sun-filled high ceilings, wall of windows, huge custom deck, large living room & dining room, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and SS Appliances with door-in-door fridge, ultra quiet dishwasher and convection oven. Ground Lower Level Recreation room with walk out to brick patio, fenced low maintenance back yard. Vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Bidet seats in master bathroom and living room. Window shades in the kitchen area included. All LED lights throughout the house, newly installed HVAC, gas furnace with whole home humidifier, new Water Heater for energy efficiency. Recently installed washer and dryer. Walking distance to Dulles Town Center mall. Easy access to kids activities, entertainment for adults and families in Ashburn, Sterling, Reston and Herndon areas. Exclusive location in quiet beautiful cul-de-sac with plenty of parking space for your guests. Close to route 7 and 28. Minutes to Loudon One, Reston Town Center, Dulles airport. Pool and tennis at Colonnade community. Amenities at Remington apartment complex across the street includes Massage Room, Steam Room & Sauna, an additional Resort Style Swimming Pool, Fitness Center including a Cardio & Weight Room, On-Site Movie Theatre. Highly rated Countryside schools for kids, with a bus stop around the corner. Recently upgraded playground 100 ft from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have any available units?
21138 ANGELA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have?
Some of 21138 ANGELA SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21138 ANGELA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21138 ANGELA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21138 ANGELA SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21138 ANGELA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21138 ANGELA SQUARE has units with air conditioning.

