1321 BROWNS MILL COURT

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Crestbrook Community! Perfect opportunity to call this lovely property home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Room! Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Master walk-in closet. Located on cul-de-sac. Large double deck perfect for entertaining! Fully fenced backyard & attached 2 car garage. Unfinished Basement perfect for storage. Minutes from Rt.7, Fairfax County Pkwy, shops, restaurants and more. Pets Accepted Case by Case. Schedule a showing!