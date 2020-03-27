All apartments in Dranesville
1321 BROWNS MILL COURT
1321 BROWNS MILL COURT

1321 Browns Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Browns Mill Court, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Crestbrook Community! Perfect opportunity to call this lovely property home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Room! Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Master walk-in closet. Located on cul-de-sac. Large double deck perfect for entertaining! Fully fenced backyard & attached 2 car garage. Unfinished Basement perfect for storage. Minutes from Rt.7, Fairfax County Pkwy, shops, restaurants and more. Pets Accepted Case by Case. Schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have any available units?
1321 BROWNS MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have?
Some of 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1321 BROWNS MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT offers parking.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 BROWNS MILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
