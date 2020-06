Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Elegant home featuring an expansive open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and stunning entryway. Features include granite countertops, oversized center island in kitchen, upgraded everything, gleaming hardwood floors, library, large open family room. Great schools! *NOTE: Most rooms in the basement are reserved for storage, are locked and are not part of the rental space.