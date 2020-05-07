All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 14113 Morrison Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14113 Morrison Ct
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

14113 Morrison Ct

14113 Morrison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14113 Morrison Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Mapledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! 2 level TH with HUGE deck and fully fenced in backyard! Look at that deck, great for entertaining and enjoying the rays. Main level features a living room with fire place, dining room/family room, and kitchen with table room with sliding glass door to back deck. Upper level has 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Close to Commuter Parking, Shopping, Restaurants, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14113 Morrison Ct have any available units?
14113 Morrison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14113 Morrison Ct have?
Some of 14113 Morrison Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14113 Morrison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14113 Morrison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 Morrison Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14113 Morrison Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14113 Morrison Ct offers parking.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14113 Morrison Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct have a pool?
No, 14113 Morrison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct have accessible units?
No, 14113 Morrison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14113 Morrison Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 14113 Morrison Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14113 Morrison Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia