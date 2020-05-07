14113 Morrison Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! 2 level TH with HUGE deck and fully fenced in backyard! Look at that deck, great for entertaining and enjoying the rays. Main level features a living room with fire place, dining room/family room, and kitchen with table room with sliding glass door to back deck. Upper level has 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Close to Commuter Parking, Shopping, Restaurants, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.