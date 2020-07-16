All apartments in Chesterfield County
4607 Glen Tara Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

4607 Glen Tara Drive

4607 Glen Tara Drive · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4607 Glen Tara Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4607 Glen Tara Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt. 360 and 288! Neutral paint and ready for your move in! Other amenities include an eat-in kitchen with access to the back deck overlooking a huge fenced in backyard with Shed! Crenshaw Elementary, Bailey Bridge Middle, and Manchester HS.

Sorry! No Pets!

Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have any available units?
4607 Glen Tara Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4607 Glen Tara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Glen Tara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Glen Tara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive offer parking?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have a pool?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have accessible units?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Glen Tara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Glen Tara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
