4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt. 360 and 288! Neutral paint and ready for your move in! Other amenities include an eat-in kitchen with access to the back deck overlooking a huge fenced in backyard with Shed! Crenshaw Elementary, Bailey Bridge Middle, and Manchester HS.



Sorry! No Pets!



Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO



(RLNE5694142)